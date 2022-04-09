Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.46 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

