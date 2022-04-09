TFG Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

