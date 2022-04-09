Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.
BOX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,041. BOX has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.