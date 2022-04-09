Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

