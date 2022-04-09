Rupee Price Hits $0.0083 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 149.8% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $366,002.28 and approximately $1,608.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00023518 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.