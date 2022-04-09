TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0631 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, TRON has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $6.41 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004483 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,667,395,292 coins and its circulating supply is 101,667,395,389 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

