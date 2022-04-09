Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Pulmonx reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $24,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 621,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $12,623,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.94. 276,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,613. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $48.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

