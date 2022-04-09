-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.18). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

ATRC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. 130,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,942. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after buying an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after buying an additional 162,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

