$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.85. 586,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,149. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.2% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

