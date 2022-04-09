27,582 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,853,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,561,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.