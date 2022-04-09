Keystone Financial Services Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,860,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,885,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

