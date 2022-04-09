Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,472. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $180.88 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.