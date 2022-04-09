Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,351,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,324. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

