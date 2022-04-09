Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $964.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $988.33 million and the lowest is $948.06 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $800.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

TXRH stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,674. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

