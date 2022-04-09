Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will post sales of $339.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the lowest is $336.70 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

PINC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.51. 260,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

