TFG Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 939 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,065,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.61.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

