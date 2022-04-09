TFG Advisers LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 295,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.