Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Aspen Technology reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

AZPN traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.00. 219,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,799. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

