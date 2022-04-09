Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Tops $52.79 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $22.31 or 0.00052499 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $52.79 million and $8.41 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,387 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,676 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

