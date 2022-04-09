Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $2.34. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 299,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,314. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

