Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. Steven Madden posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $38.40. 794,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,711. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

