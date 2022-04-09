Splintershards (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $746,508.00

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $66.62 million and $746,508.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 685,731,649 coins and its circulating supply is 620,798,070 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

