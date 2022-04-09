TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 139,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 102,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.27. 1,313,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.39 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.