Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $2,419,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.40.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $16.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $433.17. 365,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

