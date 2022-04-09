$0.75 EPS Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.