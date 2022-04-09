Tranchess Price Tops $0.85 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $62.10 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.57 or 1.00112815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00063276 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,800,848 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

