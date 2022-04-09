Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) to post $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $35.00 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

BSRR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $358.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

