Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to post $292.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.11 million and the lowest is $288.37 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

