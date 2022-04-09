$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post $8.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.88 billion and the highest is $9.54 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $34.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $37.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

