Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.06. 808,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,623. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

