Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.91. 1,546,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.