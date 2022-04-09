First Bank & Trust Sells 58 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after acquiring an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after acquiring an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.04. 1,081,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,472. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.36. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $180.88 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

