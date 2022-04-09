FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Shares of FDS traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.82. 384,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.86 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.