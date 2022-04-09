CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.86.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $175.55. 646,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.47. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

