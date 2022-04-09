Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $77.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.16. 2,816,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

