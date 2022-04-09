Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $117.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 340,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

