Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 2,347,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,063. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,522 shares of company stock valued at $296,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

