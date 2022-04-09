First Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 135,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,852,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

