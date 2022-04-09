Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.98 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $299.29. 2,427,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $229.03 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

