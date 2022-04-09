Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 700,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

