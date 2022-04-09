Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.21 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after buying an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 2,118,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,836. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

