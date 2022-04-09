Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.42 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 230.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.43. 2,299,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

