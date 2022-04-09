Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. 9,215,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

