DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,585.00

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $2,585.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.42 or 0.00555924 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,944,251,059 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

