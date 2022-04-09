Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 550,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 155,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,397. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.