$18.49 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.99 million to $19.44 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $81.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.81 million to $93.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.56 million, with estimates ranging from $100.23 million to $129.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $528.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.62.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

