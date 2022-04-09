Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 18,700 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.71. 447,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,463. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.