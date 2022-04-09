Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $281,884.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $281,884.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,213,819 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

