Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $351.99 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $351.99 million and $4.11 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,593.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.10 or 0.07606953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.10 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.07 or 0.00765532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00097981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00557222 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.00391096 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,271,109,972 coins and its circulating supply is 30,426,296,910 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

