Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to Post $7.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $7.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.27 and the highest is $7.35. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $6.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,381.84. 144,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,617. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,404.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,473.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,201.27 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

